Suniel Shetty's baddie avatar for Rajinikanth's Darbar has all our attention, see first look

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has been creating much buzz ever since its inception. Ahead of the film's release, the makers of the film have released the first look still of Suniel Shetty, who will be playing the role of an antagonist opposite megastar Rajinikanth. This is Shetty's second Tamil film after 2001 film 12B.

In the first look photo, Suniel can be seen sporting salt and pepper beard look along with mid-length hair that is tied on the back of his head. In terms of his attire, he is seen wearing warn clothes. As the sun shined on his face, the actor wore sunglasses to keep his eyes protected from sun rays. All in all, the actor looked intense and fierce as he posed at the sets of Darbar.

On working with Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty said, "It is an absolute pleasure and brilliant experience for me to be a part of Darbar and work with superstar Rajinikanth".

Suniel Shetty hasn't been churning out many Hindi movies in the past. However, he seems to have taken up a lot of projects in the South in recent times. While he recently completed his portions in Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, he is said to be in talks for a Telugu film as well.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Darbar also has Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

The film will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

