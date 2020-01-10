Rajinikanth starrer Darbar sets fire to the box office on opening day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajinikanth starrer Darbar rules at the box office on opening day

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth treated his fans with another rocking performance in the film Darbar. The film hit the theaters on Thursday, i.e. January 9th, and fans poured their love in abundance. Thalaivar fans flocked to the theaters early morning and burst firecrackers as the film hit the screens. They arrived with big cut-outs of Rajinikanth and honoured it with garlands. It was no less than a festival in Chennai as Darbar released. There is no denying that the fans love came out in the form of great box office numbers for the film on its opening day.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar managed to get the highest opening day numbers in many parts of the world including Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. According to Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala, Darbar hit the jackpot in Chennai. The film earned Rs 2.27 crore on the first day. It has a massive opening in other states like Hyderabad and Mumbai as well. Check out the Darbar box office collections from all around the world-

#Darbar takes a Massive Opening in #Chennai City on Day 1..



In Darbar, Rajinikanth has taken over the screens in a cop avatar. The superstar is seen playing a Police Officer who solves a series of murder cases and fight the ultimate battle against the biggest goons. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the cop drama has been the most-awaited film and also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah and Yogi Babu in important roles.

Talking about how the actor landed up the film, Rajinikanth earlier said, “After watching Ramana, I asked Murugadoss if he has got a script for me and it has taken these many years for a project to come along. The director approached me with the Darbar script after the release of Petta.”

While fans are showering love on Darbar, the film has been leaked online by piracy website TamilRockers for download. Fans of the superstar earlier vowed to fight piracy and will watch it only in theaters. Nonetheless, the availability of the film online can leave an impact on its total box office collection.

