Image Source : PR FETCHED Nila's Oscar's race 'Kalira Atita' invited for world premiere in Prague International Film Festival

After getting into the race for Oscars, Kalira Atita (Yesterday's Past) makes it to the official 28th Prague Film Festival. He is happy to launch the trailer now. Kalira Atita an Odia film by Indian filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda has been selected to the official program of the 28th Prague International Film Festival FEBIOFEST which will be held from April 29 to May 7 in Prague, Czech Republic. It is the longest-running and the biggest feature film festival.

The film, starring Pitobash Tripathy, is a story of the struggle between man and sea, highlighting the issue of seawater regression.

Odisha community unite across the world to cheer Nila Madhab Panda sending their good wishes and campaigning through social media. And no one is more proud of Nila Madhab Panda's achievements than fellow Odia community from all over the world. Globally renowned and Padmashri sand artiste Sudarshan Patnaik wished success for Kalira Atita with his characteristic sand painting.

Sona Mohapatra tweeted to show support, and the community from across nations made the film trend nationally.

Director of the film said, "I am very proud and happy that my ODIA people, communities and forums are supporting from all over the world."

"We are also planning screening across the globe. It’s a very important film for our times which talks about the future impact of climate change. Everyone must watch the film. If even we would not have been in the Oscar race. I would have networked and promoted the film across the global. The entry in general category helped the film to campaign the film better," he added.

"In addition we have a great news here that the film will have another world premiere in Prague. I am happy to release the first trailer of Kalira Atita and I hope people would love it and share all over.” says the filmmaker.

Talking about the Oscars entry, Nila says, “It was a little tough due to the COVID-19 pandemic as theatres are shut in Los Angeles and New York, this year. So, we had to go digitally as per the procedures. Now, the film has been approved and is available at the Academy Screening Room (ASR). Once the film is available at ASR, now we have to start campaigning for the film in LA. Besides, there is a global Odia society, which is promoting the film. From the local to the global level, we have to reach out to people to support. We have finalised an agency in LA and they will start the promotions soon.”