Matka: Varun Tej & Nora Fatehi’s Pan India film finally gets a title

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Tej's film titled Matka

The title of Varun Tej’s film has finally been unveiled. The film which was earlier known as VT14 was released at a grand event in Hyderabad. The makers announced the film’s name as Matka. The movie promises to be a visual spectacle for its audience.

Varun Tej took to social media to share the first look of Matka with his fans. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, “My next! Need all your love.” The poster features Varun in a never-seen-before avatar, piquing the curiosity of audiences nationwide. He also released a motion poster too.

The title poster design is as absorbing as the title. Matka is a form of gaming, and the title poster brings vintage vibes. A rupee coin with the year 1975, some currency notes, a vintage car, an old house, and newspapers can be seen in the poster. The story of Matka is set in Vizag’s backdrop and it is based on some true incidents which shook the entire nation. The story spans from 1958 to 1982.

Varun Tej will be seen in a never-seen-before look, and he will be seen in a total of four different get-ups. Whereas Nora Fatehi plays a crucial role, wherein, Meenakshi Chowdary is the female lead opposite Varun Tej. The movie also features Naveen Chandra and Kannada Kishore in important roles.

The film is produced on a massive scale by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainments, the movie will have music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Priyaseth.

Latest Entertainment News