Mark Antony actor Vishal makes SHOCKING claims about CBFC, says 'paid Rs 6.5 lakh to...'

Tamil actor Vishal, who recently appeared in Mark Antony, shared a video on his Instagram handle and made some shocking claims about the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of the release of the Hindi version of his film. In his video, Vishal accused the CBFC of corruption and claimed that he paid Rs 6.5 lakh to receive a certificate for the Hindi release.

The video started with the actor clarifying that it was not any promotional video but about his recent theatrical release, Mark Antony. He went on to mention Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his team applied for a certificate online and had to come in at the last minute due to some technical snag.

"But, we were taken aback by what happened at the CBFC office in Mumbai. When my person visited the office, we were given the option to pay the price of Rs lakh and get the certification the same day. We were left with no option," Vishal claimed.

The actor did not stop there and further alleged that the makers were supposed to give Rs 3 lakh for the screening to happen at the CBFC and another Rs 3.5 lakh to get the certificate. He further mentioned the woman who made the transaction and told them that it was expected and others paid Rs 4 lakh when they submitted films.

Urging the authorities to take action against the matter, Visha said, "We had no option, we paid the money in two instalments. If this is the case in government offices, I really request higher authorities to look into this matter."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Visha wrote, "#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office."

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony also stars SJ Suryah in titular roles. The film traces the lives of Mark and Antony who recover a mobile phone with an ability to travel time.

