Major First Look: Adivi Sesh looks intriguing in 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic

Image Source : TWITTER/@ADIVISESH Adivi Sesh looks intriguing in 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic Major

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh has finally unveiled the first look of his most-awaited film Major. The actor took to social media on Thursday to share the first poster of the film in which he can be seen as the 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is inspired by the life of the late hero who sacrificed his life during the Mumbai attack. Sharing the posters, the actor wrote, "The Journey BEGINS. Here is the #MajorFirstLook.. #MajorTheFilm is a Hindi | Telugu bilingual :) Inspired by the LIFE of India’s son.... #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan .. THEATERS. SUMMER. 2021."

The picture shows Adivi Sesh holding a gun aiming at the terrorists. With intense expressions, he looks captivating. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. With major, Adivi is foraying into Bollywood as well.

Sharing his first memory of Unnikrishnan, actor Adivi Sesh earlier said, ""I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph splashed across all the channels. I didn't know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man. There was some sort of madness of spirit in his eyes aur hothon pe halki si hasi (and a faint smile on the lips). There was a madness and there was a smile, I couldn't understand it."

"He looked like he could be one of my family members, an older cousin, and then I found out he was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and he had given his life for the country. I couldn't stop looking at that now-iconic passport photograph," added the actor.

Adivi shared the film, "Major", speaks about the way "he lived, not about the way he died".