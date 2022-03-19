Penny song promo: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara brings her own swag and style to the music video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SAREGAMA TELUGU Penny song will feature in Mahesh bau film Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is going to be a double treat for the fans. In the film, his daughter Sitara will also feature in a special song sequence, the promo for which was recently revealed. Titled Penny, the music for the song has been composed by Thaman SS. Nakash Aziz sings it and the lyrics are from Anantha Sriram. The song teaser gives a glimpse of Sitara's charm as she matches the swag of her father on the big screen.

Mahesh Babu is known for his dancing style, but in the Penny song promo, Sitara is the star attraction. She shows off her cool dance moves and looks effortless and breezy. The song will be out on March 20.

The soundtrack of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is created by Thaman SS. Earlier, the first single Kalaavathi had set new benchmarks in terms of record views. The enchanting melody has already crossed 90 million views and it is set to cross the 100-million-mark soon.

Mahesh Babu's film, which is currently being shot in Hyderabad, has entered the final stage of production. It stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. The cinematography for Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being handled by R Madhi, while Marthand K Venkatesh serves as the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

The film which also stars Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju is scheduled for release on May 12.

(With IANS inputs)