Mahesh Babu: 'Heartfelt gratitude, immense respect, endless love' for sanitation workers

Mahesh Babu shared a collage of sanitisation workers on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to express his gratitude for sanitation workers, who are keeping the surroundings clean in the country's fight against coronavirus. The Telugu superstar thanked them for being on the streets daily and risking their lives to keep the nation safe.

"This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitised. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm''s way... A constant battle with this menacing virus is a challenge beyond all in their frontline jobs and they do it for us... My heartfelt gratitude, immense respect and endless love and blessings to each and every one of you. #InItTogether #wearewithyou #OneWorld," he captioned a collage of sanitisation workers on Instagram.

Earlier, the superstar thanked Telangana police for "spearheading the battle against COVID-19".

"I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding. Immense gratitude for safeguarding our lives and the health of our families during these most challenging times," Mahesh Babu said Instagram.

Besides social-distancing, Mahesh Babu also asked his fans to distance themselves from the fake news being circulated about the COVID-19 pandemic.

