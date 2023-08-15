Leo new poster: Arjun Sarja’s look as Harold Das unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Sarja's first look from 'Leo' as Harold Das was unveiled

The makers have released the first look of Arjun Sarja’s look from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. His character has been introduced as Harold Das, a character who is shrouded in mystery and intrigue.

Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday and share the first look video from the film. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, “And now meet #HaroldDas. Thank you @akajunofficial sir for the extraordinary efforts you’ve put in for this film! Wishing our #ActionKing a very happy birthday! #Leo #GlimpseofHaroldDas #HBDActionKingArjun”.

The clip shows Arjun in traditional Indian attire, wearing a garland, a stark contrast to the roles he usually has played.

Recently, the maker unveiled the first look of Sanjay Dutt from the film and he will be seen playing the role of the villain.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj previously worked together in Master which did garner good numbers at the box office. This film marks their second collaboration. Leo will feature Trisha, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, and Sanjay Dutt.

The music will be composed by Anirudh with DOP by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Philomin Raj. Leo is produced by 7 Screen Studio and The Route. The movie is all set to be released in theatres on October 19.

