Leo first review: Thalapathy Vijay's film is about 'intense violence'; 'NOT meant for faint-hearted'

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Leo' has generated a lot of anticipation among fans. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is scheduled for a grand release on October 19. However, the journey leading up to the film's release has been marred by some obstacles. The film has been ceritified by the Censor Board but not without a few changes. Amid this, its another review is out. The film's distributor in the UK, Ahimsa Entertainment, has revealed that 'Leo' is characterised by intense and raw violence.

Ahimsa Entertainment recently shared on their social media account that a 15+ version of the movie would be released in the UK with minimal changes. They also praised the Vijay-starrer but stressed that the film contains several 'violent and gory scenes', making it not suitable for the 'faint-hearted'.

They said, "LEO is intense. With strong violence and detailed gory scenes that ended up being more graphic than even we anticipated, it's not for the faint-hearted. Although we targeted a 15+ rating for LEO, the BBFC gave it an 18+, meaning only those aged 18 and up can see it in cinemas. This unfortunately excludes younger students between the ages of 15-17."

Anirudh Ravichander's review

Leo, which is expected to take a monstrous opening at the box office has left Vijay fans excited. Earlier, Anirudh Ravichander reviewed the film and wrote, "#Leo," with a series of fire, bomb and trophy emoticons. The film marks the second collaboration of director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy Vijay and composer Anirudh.

About Leo

The action thriller boasts a talented ensemble cast, with Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Vijay is appearing in multiple avatars as Parthiban and Leo in the out-and-out action flick. Additionally, it features actors like Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. The film is a collaborative effort in terms of writing, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy sharing the writing credits.

In the trailer, Vijay can be seen in a blood-soaked massy avatar named Leo Das. The video begins with fast cuts of the Kashmir valley featuring an encounter between police and gangsters. It provides a glimpse into the film's plot, which centers around a seemingly 'mild-mannered' cafe owner played by Vijay, who unexpectedly becomes a local hero due to an act of violence. However, as the story unfolds, he begins to confront the consequences of his past life.

In addition to Vijay's character's internal struggles, the trailer introduces a formidable antagonist portrayed by Sanjay Dutt. Overall, the film hints at a gripping narrative filled with suspense, drama, and action.

The film is produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. The Tamil film will release in several dubbed versions including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

