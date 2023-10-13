We are family! Shweta shares Aaradhya's photo with Big B after Aishwarya triggers rift rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Bachchan shares Aaradhya's picture with Big B

Hours after Aishwarya Rai cropped Jaya Bachchan, Navya and Agastya out of a picture to wish Amitabh on his birthday, Shweta Bachchan shared the original photo from Big B's birthday party where the superstar can be seen surrounded by his grandchildren. In the family picture, Navya, Aaradhya and Agastya hugged Amitabh and Jaya while the duo posed for the camera.

“May you always be surrounded by love", Shweta captioned the photo, which was initially shared by Navya on her Instagram Stories. Check Shweta Bachchan's post below.

Earlier a video from the birthday bash had surfaced on social media where Aishwarya was seen bonding with Navya. Check the video below.

The photos and pictures from the Bachchan family have been hogging the limelight ever since Shweta shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her daughter Navya's runway debut at the Paris Fashion Week. In her message, Shweta described the pride and emotions she and her mother, Jaya Bachchan, felt watching Navya on the ramp. However, her message had no mention of Aishwarya Rai, which apparently left the actress' fans irked. “This is not the first time it’s happened, why are we pretending to be surprised?” an Aishwarya fan asked.

Yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hit the headlines after she shared a cropped picture that featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The picture had fuelled rift rumours in Bachchan's family.

