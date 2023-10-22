Leo Box Office Report: Thalapathy Vijay's film bounces back on Day 3, mints THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's latest offering Leo is back on track in terms of box office collections after a dull Friday. On Day 3, the action thriller flick earned Rs 40 crore at the domestic box office in all languages. However, the major contribution came from its original Tamil version. With the addition of Saturday's figures, the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 140.05 crore, as per Sacnilk.com. Trade analysts are predicting similar business on Sunday in addition to semi-holidays on Monday (the last day of Navratri) and Tuesday (Dussehra).

Box Office Report

The film was released on Thursday, October 19, and opened to massive Rs 64.80 crore, including Rs 48.96 crore from the Tamil version. On Day 2, the collections dropped by over 50 percent and the film made only Rs 35.25 crore on Friday.

As per Sacnilk.com, the third-day collections of Rs 40 crore include Rs 26 crore from Tamil Nadu, Rs 7 crore from Kerala, Rs 5 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 5.5 crore from Karnataka and Rs 3.5 crore from the rest of India, taking the total gross collection to Rs 47 crore.

The film is released on over 5,500 screens worldwide.

About the film

Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Priya Anand, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, and Baby Antony in key roles. The film is also the second collaboration of the lead actor and the director after Master, which was released in 2021.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is the third installment of the director's Cinematic Universe and is inspired by the 2005 Hollywood's release titled A History in Violence.

