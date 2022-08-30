Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film mints impressive numbers in third week

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARTHIKEYA 2 Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film has emerged successful at the ticket windows. Released on August 13, Karthikeya 2 is giving stiff competition to Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut Liger, which hit theatres on August 25. The mythological drama is garnering both numbers and acclaim. The Telugu film earned thrice in its second week as compared to the first one. The total collection of the Karthikeya 2 Hindi stands at Rs 23.53 crore. On the other hand, the numbers in the international market were remarkable too.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

Sharing the box office numbers from the third weekend, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Karthikeya 2 is going super strong even after being affected by India VS Pakistan match on Sunday. "#Karthikeya2 is super-strong... Fantastic trending in Weekend 3... [Third] Sun biz affected due to #INDvsPAK cricket match [evening/night shows]... [Week 3] Fri 82 lacs, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 1.77 cr. Total: ₹ 23.53 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version," he tweeted.

According to Box Office India, "Karthikeya 2 was held back on Sunday by the cricket match but still it did well to record collections in the same range as Saturday. it could cover some of the Sunday lost ground over the weekdays as the film is being liked in some areas. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer dips further

The film is still behind Rocketry which is the best import from the South in recent times after the big three of KGF2, RRR and Pushpa but it should cross Rocketry by the end of the third week. Then the film should go on to cross the 25 crore nett mark which will make it and AVERAGE / SEMI HIT fare.

The film was being driven by Maharashtra for almost two weeks but in the third week it is UP which is doing best comparatively," BOI added.

About Karthikeya 2

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 was released on a Saturday (August 13) and benefited from the long independence day week. Nikhil starrer is a sequel to Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. The film, featuring actor Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. ALSO READ: Babil Khan on auditioning for debut film 'Qala': I was coming with baggage, was scared

Nikhil, Anupama, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. The film also stars Anupam Kher.

