Liger Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer dips further

Liger Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's bilingual film has not performed at the ticket windows as anticipated. After a good start, the film is now turning out to be a huge disappointment. As per trade sources, the movie’s Hindi version has earned around 14 crore so far. The numbers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer have also dropped drastically in south Indian states and its domestic collection from all languages is pegged at Rs 35 crore.

In Hindi, Vijay Deverakonda starrer is performing below par. The film has just collected Rs 13.75 crore nett over its first weekend . It saw a flat trend at the ticket windows. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger opened in theatres on Thursday (August 25) amid mixed to negative reviews by audience and critics. ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darlings on Netflix's global top 10 lists

According to Box Office India, "Liger (Hindi) collected a poor 13.75 crore nett over its first weekend as collections were held back on Sunday by the big India v Pak cricket match. The film probably lost around 1.25 crore nett on the Sunday which means a fair value of around 15 crore nett for the weekend.

The best performance for the film was in CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha as single screens in these pockets fared a little better. The faces from the South are more readily accepted in these parts, especially CP and Odisha but acceptance is so limited that it does not mean much in the overall picture."

"The film also had a Telugu version released in Hindi circuits which did 50 lakhs nett with bulk of the business coming on Thursday. There was a Tamil version also but that had practically no collections. The four-day weekend business of the film in all formats across India was around 35 crore nett with Nizam / Andhra contributing around 18 crore nett," BOI added.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.

