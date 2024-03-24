Kareena, Sai, Shruti or Kiara, who is playing female lead opposite Yash in 'Toxic'? Producers break silence

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB The makers of Toxic have finally broken their silence on rumours regarding Yash' heroine

New updates are coming out every day on South Superstar Yash's much-awaited film 'Toxic'. For the past few days, rumours of many actresses being involved in playing the female lead in the film have gained momentum. Earlier reports suggested that Kareena Kapoor has bagged the lead role in the film along with KGF actor Yash. However, other reports suggested that Shruti Haasan or Sai Pallavi can also play the female lead in Toxic, Now the makers have finally broken their silence on these rumors and have shared a new update about the film.

What did the producers say on casting?

The filmmakers shared the official statement on social media today, Saturday, March 23, and requested people to stay away from all these speculations. "Many unproven theories and information are floating around regarding the casting of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. We really appreciate the excitement surrounding Toxic, but at this point, we would urge everyone to refrain from speculation. The Casting Process The film is nearing completion and we are thrilled with our team. As we prepare to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for official announcements,' the producers said in a statement.

Earlier, there was speculation about the names of Sai Pallavi and other actresses like Raashi Khanna, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor for the lead role in Yash's film. Kareena Kapoor had talked about working in a South film, after which rumours of her joining Toxic gained momentum.

The film will be released on this day

Talking about the release of the film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025. This is rocking star Yash's 19th film.

