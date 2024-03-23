Singer Atif Aslam REVEALS his daughter's face on her first birthday | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Atif Aslam

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is one of the most popular singers in the world. His soulful melodies are still heard by many. The singer often pictures and videos of his personal life of concerts on Instagram. He recently took to social media to reveal his daughter's face.

On the occasion of his daughter's Halima's first birthday, he shared an adorable picture of hers. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional Happy birthday 23/03/23". In the pictures, the father-daughter duo are seen twinning in white ensembles. The daughter looked cute in a lace dress with matching socks, a hairband and black shoes.

Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana welcomed Halima last year. The couple has two sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. Atif tied the knot with Sara Bharwana in Lahore on March 29, 2013.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is all set to make his Bollywood return after a long gap of seven years. Pakistani artists were banned from working in the Indian film industry after the Uri terror attack in 2016. According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, the 'Dil Diyan Gallan' singer has collaborated with the upcoming flick titled Love Story of the 90s, helmed by Amit Kasaria. The film will feature Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai in the lead roles.

The 40-year-old singer began his musical journey in 2003 with the popular band named 'Jal'. Atif has sung several popular Bollywood tracks including Pehli Nazar Mein, Baakhuda Tumhi Ho, Tu Jaane Na, Jeena Jeena, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka, among many others.

