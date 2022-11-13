Kantara Hindi Box Office Collections: With stable earnings, Rishab Shetty's film inches closer to 75 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kantara

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collections: Rishab Shetty's film is slowing down a bit at the box office a month after its release, however, it continues to be stable. While the Kannada version is breaking box office records of films like KGF and more, the Hindi dub is inching close to the Rs Cr mark. this is an impressive feat given that the film is already a month old and has faced competition against big Bollywood titles.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

Rishab Shetty’s film has become one of the most successful movies of recent times. First, the Kannada version of the film created waves in the south and now Kantara has taken over the pan-India market. Sharing an update about the film's collection, trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed, that the film rakes in over Rs Cr for last two consecutive days. "#Kantara Hindi Box office collection.. Thursday (10th Nov) Hindi NBOC: 1.25 crores.. Friday (11th Nov) Hindi NBOC: 1.25 crores, " he shared.

Informing about the film's total collection in Hindi version, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted, "#Kantara [Hindi] is staying ultra stable at the box office. Wed - 1.50 cr, Thu - 1.25 cr, Fri - 1.25 cr. Total so far: 71 crores.. #Superhit."

About Kantara

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty who is playing a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. The film deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Kantara OTT release

Owing to the box office success of the film, the makers of Kantara have reportedly decided to push the film’s OTT release date. Previously, it was reported that the streaming rights for Kantara have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video and it was rumoured to be released in the first week of November. Later, speculations were also rife that the blockbuster film was slated to premiere on November 18. However, according to the latest media reports, the makers have decided to postpone Kantara’s OTT release date further as the film is performing well at the box office.

