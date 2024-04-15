Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish found dead at his Bengaluru home, suicide suspected

Follow us on Image Source : X Soundarya Jagadish was a popular film producer in the Kannada movie industry.

Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 14. As per several media reports, Soundarya allegedly committed suicide and the Mahalakshmi police have registered a case regarding the same. His body has been kept at his residence for final rites. India TV's T Raghavan reported that Soundarya Jagadish suffered financial loss and the bank initiated the process of his property seizure, including his home, therefore he ended his life.

Tharun Sudhir, a film producer and director, paid his final tribute to the late film producer on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, ''Shocked and saddened to hear of Soundarya Jagadish sir's sudden passing. His presence in the Kannada film industry will be deeply missed. Sending heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.''

After Jagadish's untimely demise, his friend Shreyas told reporters, ''Jagadish has died following a suicide attempt. We brought him to hospital, where he was declared dead. Further procedures are underway to know what was the reason. There were no health issues; we are unable to tell you the reason suddenly. This happened today morning.''

On reports claiming Jagadish being served a bank notice recently, he added, ''No, it has no connection with this. That issue has been there for some time now. Business issues are different.''

Several media reports also suggest that Jagadish was recently involved in a controversy related to late night party at a pub, which resulted in the temporary cancellation of its license.

For the unversed, Jagadish has produced many popular Kannada films including Appu Pappu, Mast Maja Maadi, Snehitaru and Ramleela, among others.

