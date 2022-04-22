Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal trailer: Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara recreate iconic Titanic scene

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal will release on April 28

The makers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal released the much-awaited film's trailer on Friday. The movie is a romantic comedy, with music from Anirudh Ravichander. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in lead roles and Vignesh Sivan has written and directed it. The movie sees the three South stars come together for the first time and viewers will be in for a treat come April 28.

In the film's trailer, we can see that Nayanthara and Samantha's characters have fallen for Vijay's character as the two women battle it out to win over their man's heart. Vijay, meanwhile, seems confused about who to go with and this adds a new dimension to the trio's chemistry. There is a cameo appearance from cricketer S Sreesanth. He is seen threatening Vijay in a nightclub.

The director recreates some of the iconic rom-com scenes but with the trio, hinting that the movie will be filled with light-hearted moments. There is also the recreation of the iconic Titanic movie scene, but with the three lead stars. In the movie, Samantha is seen in western dresses and Nayanthara dons the traditional Indian avatar as she looks pretty in sarees and kurtis. Seeing them fight for Vijay's heart will surely be something to look out for. The music from Anirudh is great as always.

It is also for the second time where Vignesh, Vijay and Nayanthara are teaming up for a film. The trio had earlier worked together for the 2015 released Naanum Rowdy Dhan.