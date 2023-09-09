Jigarthanda Double X to release on Diwali, director Karthik Subbaraj shares update

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jigarthanda Double X to release on Diwali

Jigarthanda Double X, which is the sequel to the 2014 film Jigarthanda is all set to release on the occasion of Diwali. Director Kartik Subbaraj of the film took to social media to share the latest update and also said that the teaser of the film will be unveiled on September 11. Along with the poster, Kartik Subbaraj wrote in the caption that, "JigarthandaDoubleX...More than a 'Teaser'... Releasing on 11th September @12:12 pm...Let's start XXing."

Jigarthanda Double X which is a sequel to the 2014 film Jigarthanda, is touted to be an action drama is touted to be one of the anticipated films of this year. The film will be released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Jigarthanda Double X was produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and co-produced by Alankar Pandian.

Jigarthanda Double X will star Raghav Lawrence, SJ Surya, and Nimisha Sajayan among others. Whereas the first part of Jigarthanda, it featured Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunkaran, and Guru Somasundaram. For the unversed, the film won two National Film Awards including Best Supporting Actor for Bobby Simha and Best Editing for Vivek Harshan.

Also read: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's goofy makeup video with fiance Jake Bongiovi goes viral

Also read: Kissing Booth star Joey King's dreamy wedding with Steven Piet in Spain | See Pics

Latest Entertainment News