Kissing Booth star Joey King's dreamy wedding with Steven Piet in Spain | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Joey King ties the knot with Steven Piet

Joey King who is best known for her film Kissing Booth has secretly tied the knot with her longtime beau Steven Piet in Spain. Her best friend and actress Kaitlyn Dever took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the wedding and posted beautiful wedding pictures from Spain. Along with the post she wrote in the caption, "Joey & Steven!!!!!". Joey responded to her post in the comments and wrote, "You + Maddy + me = I love you guys so much".

As soon as the pictures were dropped, the internet was surprised, yet happy with Joey's new beginning of her life. The comment sections were filled with heart emojis and happiness. "Married, love you", one user wrote. Another wrote, "Love.. that bride has a gorgeous dress".

Joey King's wedding pictures were also posted on her Instagram account and the pictures were beautiful, glamorous, and dreamy as they could be. Steven Piet too posted his wedding pictures with Joey King on Instagram and wrote, "Only in this moment can we discover that which is timeless". Taylor Lautner commented with a few emojis, whereas Hunter King wrote, "So happy to call you my brother what a beautiful celebration of your love for one another!".

According to the report in Entertainment Tonight, Joey King was decked up in Oscar de la Renta for the wedding. The dress featured a strapless neckline and large fabric flower petal paillettes. In addition to her attire, her makeup was simple yet elegant and she kept her hair simple.

Joey King began her career in the film industry at the age of four, with first featuring in a commercial for Life Cereal. She has appeared in popular films including Battle: Los Angeles, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Conjuring, and Bullet Train among others. Steven Piet is a producer and writer, who has directed two episodes of the series The Act. The couple met on the sets of the same drama in 2019 and got engaged in February 2022.

Latest Hollywood News