Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's goofy makeup video with fiance Jake Bongiovi goes viral

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown's makeup video with her fiance Jake Bongiovi has been going viral on social media. In the video, the actress was seen sitting calmly and letting Jake do the video and even explained all the products before applying each layer of makeup. In the midst of applying the makeup, Jake even made a blunder when he was about to apply contouring on Millie. The goofy video is fun to watch and also shows how they adore each other, being very calm and composed with each other at the same time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Millie Bobby Brown gained global popularity after playing the role of Eleven in the series Stranger Things. She has even starred in the popular Godzilla franchise, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and then its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong. She has also starred in the series Enola Holmes and the sequel.

Whereas Jake Bongiovi an actor and model, is the son of legendary singer Jon Bongiovi. The couple who were in a relationship since 2021, announced their engagement in social media in April of this year. The duo made their red carpet debut together at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

