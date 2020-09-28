Fans react with excitement as Vijay Deverakonda and director Sukumar team up for their next project

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda teams up with top director Sukumar

Finally, post a lot of speculations South actor Vijay Deverakonda has officially announced his collaboration with director Sukumar. Yes, the duo have teamed up for their next film and the Arjun Reddy star shared this news on social media.

Vijay took to his Twitter account to make the announcement. He captioned the image saying, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda..The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr...Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)."

Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda



The actor in me is super excited

The audience in me is celebrating!

We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr 😘🤗



Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :) pic.twitter.com/9CHIIvcpBw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2020

As soon as this news broke out the crazy fans of the much-awaited combo couldn't hold themselves to react on the actor's tweet. A lot of people commented on Vijay's post with excitement.

Take a look at the fans reactions:

Waiting Anna 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TUTBSDwYcQ — VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Edits (@VDKEdits) September 28, 2020

All the best anna ...sukku tho ante inko mettu ekkestav acting lo 🙌.... — Bunny Vamshi 💥 (@VamshiAADHF) September 28, 2020

Full excited and all the best for the movie

From #Prabhas anna Fans 💞💞💙 pic.twitter.com/8lbJcjAxTu — _𝐏𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐇_ (@Punith_Billa) September 28, 2020

Congratulations . We are more happy with this news. Hope it turns the tables and add another block bluster to ur list . — lulu (@porajackga) September 28, 2020

Block buster combo — ROWDY MANIA 💞 (@rowdycult_fan) September 28, 2020

For the unversed, Sukumar, is one of the most successful directors in the Telugu film industry and Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most celebrated actors. The upcoming untitled film is being produced by Kedar Selagamsetty and is set to hit the screens in 2022.

On the other hand, Vijay will be working for Puri Jagannadh's, Fighter which also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead. The film's first schedule had bee completed before the lockdown in Mumbai and now the rest of the shooting will resume soon. Fighter has been a talk of the town since it was announced and is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

