Monday, September 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Fans react with excitement as Vijay Deverakonda and director Sukumar team up for their next project

Fans react with excitement as Vijay Deverakonda and director Sukumar team up for their next project

Vijay Deverakonda has finally teamed up with director Sukumar for his next. As soon as the actor took to his social media account to share this news, his fans’ excitement knew no bounds and everyone started sharing their reactions.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2020 14:06 IST
Fans react with excitement as Vijay Deverakonda and director Sukumar team up for their next project
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDEVERAKONDA

Vijay Deverakonda teams up with top director Sukumar

Finally, post a lot of speculations South actor Vijay Deverakonda has officially announced his collaboration with director Sukumar. Yes, the duo have teamed up for their next film and the Arjun Reddy star shared this news on social media.

Vijay took to his Twitter account to make the announcement. He captioned the image saying, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda..The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr...Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)." 

As soon as this news broke out the crazy fans of the much-awaited combo couldn't hold themselves to react on the actor's tweet. A lot of people commented on Vijay's post with excitement. 

Take a look at the fans reactions:

For the unversed, Sukumar, is one of the most successful directors in the Telugu film industry and Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most celebrated actors. The upcoming untitled film is being produced by Kedar Selagamsetty and is set to hit the screens in 2022.

On the other hand, Vijay will be working for Puri Jagannadh's, Fighter which also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead. The film's first schedule had bee completed before the lockdown in Mumbai and now the rest of the shooting will resume soon. Fighter has been a talk of the town since it was announced and is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X