Dasara Box Office Collection: Nani’s period drama hits $2 million in the US

Dasra Box Office Collection: Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, opened in theatres worldwide on March 30 and has received a positive response from moviegoers. Positive word-of-mouth exposure is also assisting in growing theatre attendance. Dasara has passed the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Mounted as a pan-Indian film, Dasara arrived in the wake of big South Indian hits such as Pushpa: The Rise and KGF: Chapter 2. According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Dasara has earned $2 million in the United States and has crossed the magical mark.

The Srikanth Odela-directed film is a resounding success in both home and international markets. Nani made his pan-India debut with Dasara. Though the film started slowly in other languages, it is gradually picking up with the positive word of mouth. Sudhakar Cherukuri's picture, produced by SLV Cinema has hit the magical mark and earned $2 million in the United States.

Dasara, a pan-India film, was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. On Day 8, the film earned Rs 2 crore in India. With this, the total collection in India is estimated to be over Rs 74 crore.

About Dasara

The Telugu film aims to bring focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Also starring Keethy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela and is touted to be one of the most crucial films of Nani’s career.

Dasara has an extraordinary storyline and some note-worthy performances. The film sees music by Santosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Naveen Nooli with writing by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P apart from Srikanth.

