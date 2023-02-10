Christopher Twitter Review: Mammootty's Malayalam actioner garners mixed response

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Christopher Twitter Review

Christopher Twitter Review: Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest actioner released in cinemas on February 9. The superstar plays a vigilante cop in the film. Explaining briefly what 'Christopher' is all about, he said that he plays the role of a police officer and makes no bones about taking the law into hands. "Every character has a tale and like that Christopher too has one and it moves forward. Now let us see," said the Mammootty. Christopher also stars Vinay Rai, Sarath Kumar, Sneha, Amala Paul, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thanseel P. S. and Aditi Ravi in pivotal roles.

For Mammootty, 2022 turned out to be a good year and 2023 has also begun on a strong footing with his 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' receiving critical acclaim when it premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala. The B. Unnikrishnan directorial weaves the story across past and present while solving the motives and moral bruises that shape Christopher’s actions.

Mammootty has rarely let down his fans and audience when he played a cop. Films like Yavanika, Avanazhi, Inspector Balram and Balram vs. Tharadas, The Truth, Kasaba, Unda and not to mention the CBI officer in a record 5 sequels to Oru CBI Diary Kuripu are names that have become part of the Malayalam film industry lexicon. Now, the first reviews for Christopher are out. The film has garnered mixed reviews as the netizens are saying that the plot is predictable and unnecessarily lengthy.

A user wrote, "A Cop Drama, which travels in a predictable path with no big surprises or twists. Lengh is a drawback. Making wise it's good. Settled Mammooka, typical Villain Vinay, Amala ok. Cameo from Aish. Film has more style and less substance. AVERAGE!" Another said, "#Christopher Review A good cop drama with thrilling elements from director @unnikrishnanb . Superb first half and decent second half. As usual good performance from #Mammootty."

