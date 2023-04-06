Salman Khan calls for OTT censorship, says 'vulgarity nudity kuch zaada he ho gaya hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan calls for OTT censorship

Salman Khan is all set to host the Filmfare Awards in 2023. The actor recently attended the Filmfare Awards press conference in Mumbai. The event will take place in Mumbai on April 27. On this occasion, the actor spoke about the content on OTT platforms and how it is influencing the younger generation. He also shared that OTT content needs censorship like TV and cinema.

Speaking about OTT platforms and the content available on them, the actor said he is not a big fan of the content on OTT platforms. "Vulgarity and nudity have become a bit too much. There should be censorship for whatever content goes on OTT platforms; today's 15-16 year-olds also have phones, and they too can watch such bold content. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it? Or after doing kissing and bold scenes when you come home, if your liftman or that friend is watching your content. We live in India; we should act accordingly. Just like there is censorship for movies, there is censorship for TV; similarly, there should be censorship for OTT," he stated.

The actor also addressed why many Bollywood films fail to create an impact at the box office. He said, "I have been saying this for a long that our Hindi films are not working. Galat picture banaoge to kaise chalegi? Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted; they are too cool. now, they make that kind of content, which doesn't work. Make films which have better understanding of Indian emotions, which a whole family can go and watch."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hedge and will hit theatres on Eid 2023. Besides this, the actor also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

