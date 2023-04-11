Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
Mohanlal adds Rs 5 crore Range Rover Autobiography to his luxe car collection | Deets Inside

Mohanlal has added a brand new Range Rover – Autobiography to his collection of expensive cars. Know other vehicles he owns.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: April 11, 2023 12:06 IST
Mohanlal
Image Source : TWITTER/@THANIORUVAN134 Mohanlal's latest Range Rover

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has added a brand new Range Rover – Autobiography to his collection of expensive cars. The vehicle worth Rs 5 crore was delivered by the local dealer and the star himself unveiled it in the city, where he lives on and off. Also present on the occasion was his wife Suchithra and his close aides. With this new addition, his collection of expensive cars has increased and it includes a Lamborghini, Toyota Vellfire, Landcruiser and a GLS Merc.

Mohanlal reportedly owns a Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 90 lakhs, a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.36 crores and Mercedes Benz GL350, which costs around 78 lakhs. The Drishyam actor is also a proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus, his most expensive car after his latest Range Rover.

Though he hails from the state's capital city, Mohanlal is now settled in Kochi, after moving base from Chennai, a few years back. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the car superstar Mammootty, who is a bigger car freak and Mohanlal's rival, would buy. For several decades, the two have been known for competing not just on screen, but even in gadgets, homes and above all vehicles.

What's next for Mohanlal?

Megastar Mohanlal is now working on 'Jailer,' which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing the lead antagonist. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. If reports are to be believed, Jackie Shroff is also part of Jailer. 

Next, Mohanlal is reuniting with the Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for the upcoming film Ram. The movie, which is said to be a spy thriller, is nearing the final stages of its filming. If social media buzz is to be believed, the Malayalam superstar is playing a RAW officer named Ram. 

The leaked synopsis of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's spy thriller reads: "The film focuses on the efforts of RAW to track down an agent and former spy of the organization. Ram Mohan, who went rogue and disappeared. The military needs his mental and physical abilities to deal with Bael, a terrorist group that possesses nuclear weapons capable of destroying an entire nation." But, India TV doesn't vouch for the credibility of the leaked synopsis.

