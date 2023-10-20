Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film sees a massive opening

Follow us on Image Source : X/@JAMMYPANTS4 Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-anticipated film, Bhagavanth Kesari was released worldwide on Thursday (October 19), receiving an overwhelming response. With a compelling plot and a star-studded ensemble, Bhagavanth Kesari has evidently struck a chord with the audience, as reflected in its impressive first-day box office performance. According to early trade reports, the movie managed to accumulate approximately Rs 20 crore nett in India on its opening day.

Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection Day 1

The star-studded cast includes Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, it marks the Telugu debut of Arjun Rampal, who plays the antagonist Rahul Sanghvi. Bhagavanth Kesari is reported to earn Rs 27.17 crore at the domestic box office. On Thursday, the Telugu film had an overall 62.03 per cent occupancy, with the maximum occupancy, 72.34 per cent, for night shows, as per Sacnilk. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film is facing a tough competition from Vijay's Leo at the box office, which earned Rs 68 crore nett in India on its first day.

About Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari also stars Nasser and Sarathkumar in supporting roles. The film revolves around the narrative of Nandamuri Balakrishna, who assumes the responsibility of safeguarding a young girl after the tragic loss of her father in an accident. The storyline follows his efforts to enrol the girl in the army, despite her initial reluctance. Complications arise when she becomes entangled in a conspiracy orchestrated by a businessman. However, she ultimately overcomes the challenges and eventually fulfils her dream of joining the army.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, under the banner of Shine Screens, the film has soundtrack and background score composed by Thaman S. This marks his fourth collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna after Dictator (2016), Akhanda (2021), and Veera Simha Reddy (2023). The film has cinematography by C Ramprasad and editing by Tammiraju.

