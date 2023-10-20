Leo box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's film surpasses Jailer and Jawan, earns THIS on day 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Leo box office collection

Leo box office collection Day 1: Starring Thalapathy Vijay, the film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, witnessed a monstrous opening at the box office. Additionally, it became the "biggest worldwide opening" for a Kollywood film, indicating the global anticipation and excitement for the movie. Released amid massive expectations, the film has been receiving positive reviews majorly. According to early trade reports, Leo is said to have earned around Rs 65 crore net in India.

Leo box office collection report

The collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj has clearly struck a chord with the audience, following their successful collaboration on the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Trade reports suggest that Leo has performed even better than initially estimated, making Rs 68 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. The state-wise breakdown of the earnings also indicates the widespread appeal of the film, with significant earnings in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the rest of India. In Tamil Nadu, the film is expected to gross Rs 32.00 crore, in Kerala Rs 12.50 crore, Karnataka Rs 14.50 crore, AP-TG Rs 17 crore and ROI Rs 4 crore. The total India gross is expected to be Rs 80 crore.

While the overseas amount is likely to be Rs 65 crore, the worldwide gross will be Rs 145 crore. A high overall occupancy rate of 86.92 per cent on October 19, underscore the strong support and enthusiasm from the audience. Furthermore, the film's success isn't limited to India alone, as trade analyst Ramesh Bala has highlighted the phenomenal opening of 'Leo' in the North American and Australian box office markets.

About Leo

The film also stars Arjun, Trisha Krishna, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Sandy in important roles and Anurag Kashyap plays a cameo role in the movie. After the first show, Leo received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Vijay is appearing in multiple avatars as Parthiban and Leo in the out-and-out action flick. The film is a collaborative effort in terms of writing, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy sharing the writing credits. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

