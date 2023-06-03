Bazooka First Look: Mammootty promises an action-packed drama in new fierce avatar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mammootty

Mammootty is set to launch yet another new director in the industry, with his upcoming project, Bazooka. The much-awaited film is helmed by newcomer Deeno Dennis, the son of the senior writer, Kaloor Dennis. After a long wait, the promising first-look poster of the film is here, leaving us all highly impressed. Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Limited, has released the first look poster of Bazooka, its big-budget Malayalam action thriller featuring superstar Mammootty.

The poster features Mammootty as the central figure in a dimly lit space next to a bike almost as if he is about to embark on the journey of a lifetime. The Malayalam superstar is seen in a tan denim jacket with a name card on its arms that reads 'Maryanose Garage'. He paired the jacket with dark grey cargo trousers and a t-shirt. A pair of YSL sunglasses, black leather shoes, and a mini ponytail added a little more drama to his look.

The filming of 'Bazooka' began on May 10 in Ernakulam, Kerala. It also stars Gautham Menon. Talking about the film, Dennis said: "As I have said before, I always dreamt of working with Mammootty sir and this poster has finally brought that dream to life. I feel so thrilled to see his commanding presence in a story that I always wanted to tell. I can't wait to share the teaser and eventually the film, which is truly the labour of love for all of us."

Co-Producer Jinu V. Abraham added: "Every single milestone we have reached with this film has been special and the poster launch is no different because we are sharing the first look of Mammootty sir's character and of the film with the world. The response so far has been fantastic and indicates how eagerly fans are waiting for this film." 'Bazooka' is co-produced by Theatre Of Dreams.

'Bazooka' is the latest addition to Yoodlee's 2023 Malayalam slate with films such as Tovino Thomas's next, 'Anveshippin Kandethum'. and 'Kasargold' (with Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne).

