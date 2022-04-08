Agent producer apologises to Akhil Akkineni's fans for releasing 'simple' poster on actor's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANILSUNKARA1 Akhil Akkineni

Highlights Akhil Akkineni celebrates his birthday on April 8

On the actor's special day, the makers of his upcoming film Agent shared new poster of the film

However, fans were disappointed as they expected something more than a 'simple' poster

Telugu hero Akhil Akkineni who is on high with the success of his recent movie 'Most Eligible Bachelor', has turned a year older, as he celebrates his birthday on Friday. To celebrate the actor's special day, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Agent' released a poster of the film. However, fans didn't like the idea. As the Akkineni fans had expected the release of the 'Agent' teaser, they are quite upset over the makers releasing only a 'simple' poster on Akhil's birthday. Seeing the discouragement, producer Anil Sunkara has apologised to the actor's fans for releasing just a 'simple' poster of his next film 'Agent'.

Later, Anil Sunkara, the producer for 'Agent' had taken his social media sites to convey the same. Sunkara apologized to the fans for not releasing the teaser. He said the team will come up with a power-packed teaser soon. "For all Akkineni fans a big SORRY for not giving the teaser today. We want to give the best and it will be worth your wait. We promise to give the highest quality theatrical teaser in May", Anil Sunkara's post reads.

The makers of Akhil's next movie 'Agent' conveyed their best wishes, as they shared a special birthday poster. Smoking a cigar, Akhil features in a topless avatar, he has a stylish headband on, as he hints at the kind of look he is to pose in 'Agent'. Billed as an action thriller, 'Agent' is being directed by Surender Reddy. Akhil has undergone a massive physical transformation for this film.

Under the direction of Surender Reddy, the shooting for the film produced by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is presently underway in Hyderabad. Hip-hop Tamizha is composing the music for this flick.

Newbie Sakshi Vaidya is playing Akhil's love interest in the movie 'Agent', which is billed as an action entertainer with other commercial elements as well. Malayalam megastar Mammootty is also part of this big-budget entertainer, which is scheduled for release on August 12.