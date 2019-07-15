Image Source : INSTAGRAM Release of Boney Kapoor's first Tamil film, Nerkonda Paarvai advanced

Boney Kapoor on Monday revealed that his maiden Tamil production "Nerkonda Paarvai", which was earlier scheduled to release on August 10, has now been advanced by two days to August 8. Kapoor made the announcement via a poster he shared on his twitter page.

He tweeted: "Nerkonda Paarvai will release worldwide on August 8th." A reason the release was advanced was because of the Thursday sentiment that Ajith, who is an ardent Sai Baba devotee, follows when it comes to releasing his films.

Directed by H. Vinoth, "Nerkonda Paarvai" also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam. Apparently, it was late Sridevi's wish that Ajith does a film in her husband's production.

"While working with Ajith in 'English Vinglish', Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year Ajith suggested remaking ‘Pink' in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make, and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film," Kapoor had previously said.

The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja while popular lensman Nirav Shah isin charge of camerawork. Kapoor has also confirmed that he has another project with Ajith lined up.

"We are subsequently doing another film together and that will be scheduled to go on the floors in July 2019 and will be released on April 10, 2020," he said.