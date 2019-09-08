Rajasekar, Tamil actor-director passes away due to cardiac arrest: Celebs mourn death on Twitter

Image Source : TWITTER Rajasekar, Tamil actor-director passes away due to cardiac arrest: Celebs mourn death

Popular Tamil actor-director Rajashekhar passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Chennai due to ill health. The actor-director was one of the loved television figures and was 62 when he took his last breath at Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.

Remembered for his performances in films like Oru Thalai Ragam, Palaivanacholai and Chinnapoove among others, Rajashekhar had debuted in the industry as a director. He was an alumnus of the Chennai film institute. He made his acting debut with Nizhalgal that was released in 1980 and was directed by Bharathirajaa. He was most popular for Tamil television series Saravanan Meenatchi that ran from the year 2011 to 2018 on STAR Vijay.

Actor-director Rajasekar, who was one half of the director duo Robert Rajasekar made films like Palaivana Solai, Manasukkul Mathaapu and, Chinnapoove Mellappesu. The duo brought a new artistic sensibility that married Tamil sentiment seamlessly with a ‘highbrow’ aesthetic.

Actor R Sarathkumar tweeted, “The duo Robert-Rajasekar came with a bang and later #Rajasekar used his experience in the industry & continued his passion for cinema. His demise leaves a vacuum among his good friends & in the industry. May his soul rest in peace.”

The duo Robert-Rajasekar came with a bang and later #Rajasekar used his experience in the industry & continued his passion for cinema. His demise leaves a vaccum among his good friends & in the industry. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPRajasekar — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) September 8, 2019

Rajasekar also rose to prominence as an actor in 1980 when he was cast in one of the leading roles in Bharatiraja’s Nizhalgal – alongside Chandrasekar and ‘Nizhalgal’ Ravi. He starred in the film’s famous song, Idhu Oru Ponn Malai Pozhuthu. He went on to act in television dramas extensively and was seen in soaps like Saravanan Meenatchi recently.

RIP - Rajasekar.... Originally film Director part of the duo Robert - Rajasekar and later Actor. May your Athma attain Sadhgathi. pic.twitter.com/zcDerAaS3h — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) September 8, 2019

