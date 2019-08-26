Image Source : YOUTUBE Miss India Title Teaser: Keerthy Suresh's next is all about glitz and glamour

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Keerthy 20, which is being directed by Narendra Nath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru has finally got the title. Keerthy's 20 has been titled 'Miss India' and the makers of the film have released the teaser title that has taken social media by storm.

In the teaser, the National Award-winning actress is slaying with her glamorous look and it will leave you asking for more. Miss India teaser has set high expectations among the moviegoers and it remains to see what's next in the store. The shooting of the film kick-started earlier this year in February and later the team moved on to Europe.

After Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing another strong role. The actress will be seen in this women-centric film with another strong role. Keerthy Suresh will be playing the central character in Miss India. Naresh and Nadhiya have been roped in to play her parents. The film also stars Kamal Kamaraju and Bhanushree as Keerthy's siblings while Rajendra Prasad plays her grandfather. The music of the film is given by Thaman S and a glimpse of it shown in the Miss India teaser: