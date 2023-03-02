Zeenat Aman to make web debut with the series Showsttopper; subject deals with bra fitting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEENATAMAN Zeenat Aman to make web debut with Showsttopper

Zeenat Aman is all set to make her OTT debut. The veteran actress has been roped in for Manish Harishankar's directorial Showsttopper. Apart from directing it, Manish is also producing the show. The series is said to revolve around the taboo subject of bra fitting. The show will also feature an ensemble cast that includes Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab among others. Recently, the actress was clicked on the sets of the film.

The show addresses a highly sensitive matter concerning a very important aspect of a woman's wardrobe, the bra. The makers want to shed light on the secretive practise of bra fitting and how experts known as bra fitters approach the issue.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Manish shared how he approached Zeenat for the role. He stated that they were looking for a woman who had lived a model's lifestyle and is about Zeenat Aman's age. Director Manish Harishankar felt that Zeenat Aman was the ideal choice for the part of an elderly woman with modelling experience in his new show because he was aware of the actress's past. Zeenat Aman was enthusiastic to join since she found the topic interesting. The actress plays an essential role in this web series.

Meanwhile, the seasoned actress made her Instagram debut recently, and she has been capturing hearts with her posts in which she has revealed some stories from her life and film industry.

Speaking about Showsttopper, the show is still in development and was filmed in cities such as Mumbai, Bhopal, and Indore. Manish has stayed mum regarding the show's premiere date and location.

