Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna pay tribute to Taraka Ratna on 13th day of mourning

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VAMSIKAKA Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna pay tribute to Taraka

Telugu actor Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18 in Bengaluru. His demise left the South Indian film industry in shock. The 39-year-old actor started his film career with the 2003 romance film 'Okato Number Kurraadu'. After this, Taraka played the lead role in many films. Now, Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna paid tribute to him on the 13th day of mourning, March 2.

On Thursday, Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka tweeted images of the celebrities gathered at the home of a late Telugu actor. In the pictures, Jr. NTR and Balakrishna can be seen remembering and paying their respects to Taraka. His tweet read: "#NandamuriBalaKrishna & #NTR paid tributes to #TarakaRatna on his 13th day ceremony. #RIPTarakaRatna#NBK @tarak9999."

On January 27, Taraka Ratna suffered a heart attack, he was doing a roadshow in Chittoor and suddenly fainted in the midst of a huge crowd. The incident happened on the day of the inauguration of the TDP's 'Yuvagalam' launched by Nara Lokesh, son of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. Immediately, Taraka Ratna was taken to the nearest hospital in Kuppam, where he was given PCR and other first aid services. Since his condition was critical, he was taken to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bangalore for further treatment.

Since then, Taraka Ratna was being treated in this Bangalore hospital. The hospital team brought in some cardiology specialists from the US for additional health support for the actor. However, he died in the hospital.

For the unversed, Taraka Ratna was the grandson of veteran actor and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and cousin of Junior NTR.

