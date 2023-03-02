Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY reveals who his daughter resembles-Alia Bhatt or him. Can you guess?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIRKAPOOR Ranbir Kapoor reveals who his daughter resembles

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are set to share screen space for the first time in their upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actors are currently on a promotional spree separately. Recently, Ranbir graced The Kapil Sharma Show and he was asked a question about his daughter Raha. The actor's response will leave you ROFLing. While the episode is about to air, the promo is making waves on the internet.

In the promo, the comedy King is seen asking Ranbir Kapoor if his daughter Raha resembles either him or his wife Alia Bhatt. The actor admitted that he is confused by the same and added that, fortunately, she appears like one of them for sure. "Even I get confused as she sometimes looks like me and sometimes like Alia. But, thankfully, she looks like us only," he said.

Recently, the actor appeared on Indian Idol 13 for the promotions. During his appearance on the show, the actor revealed that he fears that Raha will recognise him. A contestant asked the actor whether his beard pricks his newborn baby daughter, Raha. The actor replied, "I have grown this beard for the movie. Since my daughter Raha was born, she has only seen me in this look. I don't have the fear that my beard will prick her, but I do fear that she may not recognize me after I shave. She has this habit of only looking into my eyes while giving me a smile, and I believe that she has not really looked below my eye level. I am sure she will get used to my clean shaved look as well, but it will break my heart if she does not recognize me."

Speaking of TJMM, the Luv Ranjan directorial also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on March 8.

