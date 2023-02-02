Varisu OTT release: Know when and where to watch Vijay Thalapathy's action entertainer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SEKARTWEETS Still from Varisu featuring Vijay Thalapathy

Varisu OTT release: The much-awaited action entertainer of Thalapathy Vijay is ready for its OTT release this month. So, fans who missed watching the film in theatres can watch them in the OTT release scheduled for February 2023. Varisu was released in theatres globally on January 11, 2023, and exceeded expectations with the performance. The film is currently running successfully in theaters and has so far grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

When and where to watch Varisu

According to reports, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer’s OTT rights have been sold to digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for a massive amount. However, no confirmation or denial about the news has so far been made by the makers. It is also being said that the film would release in Tamil and Telugu languages on the mentioned date.

Cast and crew of Varisu

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema banners, Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-written by Paidipally, Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The film stars Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Shaam and others in pivotal roles. Varisu is distributed by Seven Screen Studio and Red Giant Movies.

Varisu Box Office Report

Vijay's Varisu had a box-office clash with Ajith's Thunivu. Vijay's film has managed to earn Rs 2 Cr on the 18th day of its release, as per early trade reports. The film's total collection now stands over Rs 160 Cr. Which is almost Rs 50 cr more than Ajith's Thunivu.

Despite scoring a better opening, Thunivu eventually slowed down. The film saw big drops in its collections early on, restricting the film's run at the box office. As reported by, early trade estimates, on day 18, Ajith starrer managed to earn Rs 1.5 Cr. This takes the film's total collection to glide over the sum of Rs 113 Cr.

Varisu officail trailer:

