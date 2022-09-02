The Rings of Power Twitter Review & Reactions: LOTR prequel series impresses fans with 'gorgeous' visuals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOTRONPRIME The Rings of Power has premiered on Amazon Prime Video

The Rings of Power Twitter Review & Reactions: Amazon Prime Video has finally premiered the highly-awaited episodes of The Lord of The Rings prequel The Rings of Power. The most expensive show for the streamer yet, The Rings of Power promises to transport viewers back to JRR Tolkien's fictional world of Middle-Earth. Based around the fabled Second Age of Middle-Earth's history, when the rings were forged by Sauron, the show is an instant call back to the famed The Lord of The Rings franchise (2001-2003). the first two episodes of The Rings of Power have premiered, with new episodes dropping every Friday. There were huge expectations of the fans from the show and many have been taking to Twitter to share their review and opinion. So how good is The Rings of Power? Let's find out.

The Rings of Power: Show details

The series has brought back fan-favourite characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). The major races from LOTR have been brought into the new show, including Hobbits, Elves, Dwarves, and Men. Anson Boon features as the dreaded antagonist Sauron and the fearsome creature Balrog will also be shown in the episodes. The official synopsis for the series states that The Rings of Power follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-Earth.

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone," it read.

Netizens react to The Rings of Power episodes

The Rings of Power transported the fans back instantly to the fantastical world of The Lord of The Rings, which was full of fantastical visuals and a heart-thumping background score with a strong and relatable storyline. After viewing the first two episodes, many were blown away by the visual storytelling, cinematography, and setting of The Rings of Power. The breathtaking visuals have left the audience wide-mouthed. Reacting to The Rings of Power, one of the social media users wrote, "My god this is a gorgeous show (sic)." Another fan commented, "The intro to The Rings of Power has got me so hyped!! Can’t wait to spend time with these characters (sic)."

Check out more fan reactions to The Rings of Power below.

The Rings of Power cast details

The Rings of Power is from the showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. The Rings of Power takes place during the Second Age of Middle Earth, which covers the rise and fall of Numenor, the creation of the titular rings, and the formation of the Last Alliance. The show will introduce new characters as well as bring back some familiar names like Galadriel and Elrond. The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast of Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and Joseph Mawle among others.

