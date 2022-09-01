She-Hulk Episode 3: Megan Thee Stallion twerks with Jennifer Walters, fans call it 'MCU history'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Megan Thee Stallion twerks with Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk's new episode

She-Hulk episodes continue to impress the fans. In episode 3, pop star Megan Thee Stallion played a cameo role. The news of Megan entering the MCU with She-Hulk was confirmed earlier this week and with the new episode dropping, the Body singer made her much-anticipated appearance in the show. Viewers reacted to the special appearance from Megan on the show and commented that it was one of the highlights of the limited series so far. In her brief role, Megan twerked with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in her office.

Jennifer Walters jokes about cameos in MCU

In episode 3, Wong (Benedict Wong) also makes his cameo appearance. In the first half of the latest episode, Jennifer is seen making a commentary on the special guest appearances and how MCU has been doing fan service for the longest time with such brief cameos. Later, Megan marks her entry in the episode. During the duration, her name is repeated several times. It seems as if the episode is banking on the cameo of the star singer. In the latest episode, Megan becomes involved in a case being handled by Augustus Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra.

Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion's cameo in She-Hulk

As Megan twerked in the post-credits scene of She-Hulk with Jennifer Walters and Body song played in the background, the fans on social media dropped in their comments. One Twitter user said, "Just loved dance of SheHulk with Meghan Thee Stallion. No doubt she got nicest ass #episode3 was funny & I loved it (sic)." Another one commented, "Never in my life did I expect to see She-Hulk and Meghan Thee Stallion twerking in the mcu (sic)."

She-Hulk writer on Meghan Thee Stallion's cameo

She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao said that roping in Meghan in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was a dream come true. "What a dream come true.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think that would happen. What a joy!" Gao said.

"I'm so happy that we had that little tag at the end of the two of them dancing. That's one of my favourite moments from the entire show," added Gao.

Directed by Kat Coiro, She-Hulk also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox.

