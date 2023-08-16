Taali Twitter Reviews: Fans hail Sushmita Sen's 'charismatic and captivating' performance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taali Twitter Reviews

Taali Twitter Reviews: Sushmita Sen's latest web series is getting a great response from fans online. The actress plays transgender activist Gauri Sawant in Taali, a biographical drama created by Arjun Singh Baran and Kartik D. The six-episode JioCinema series which rests itself on the shoulders of Sushmita, is largely getting positive reviews as fans are loving her 'captivating and courageous' performance.

A user wrote, "@thesushmitasen & Team #Taali An absolutely phenomenal series, with soulful background scores. Your acting was just wow." Film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja added, "#Taali breaks stereotypes, and how! I had heard about the character, I knew a bit about the story and I was aware about the conflicts. However the way #SushmitaSen has made the character come alive on screen with her bravura performance and the sensitivity with which director #RaviJadhav has narrated the tale is commendable. Do binge watch #Taali this #IndependeceDay, it makes for a quick fire watch."

‘Taali’ shed light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s life, her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that; her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India. Coupled with an inspirational storyline, the series hits the right chords with some thought-provoking dialogues.

Talking about her character, Sushmita Sen said, "When I was first approached for Taali, in my mind it was an instant yes, however, I took six and a half months to come on-board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read and researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one. Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being, I connect with her on so many aspects, and I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity live through her incredible life, through this series. The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I’m certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in the consciousness.”

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel is unstoppable; surpasses Rs 200 crore

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri screened in Manipur, first Hindi film to be shown in 23 years

Latest Web Series News