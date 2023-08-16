Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel is unstoppable; surpasses Rs 200 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2 Box Office Collection

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is enjoying a successful run at theaters. The film is breaking records at the box office. On Independence Day, it garnered a massive response as it went on to collect a whopping Rs 55.5 crore as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. With this, Gadar 2 surpassed Rs 200 crore mark. The film, which is a sequel to the iconic 2001 film, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', finally released in theatres on August 11, 2023.

Gadar 2 Box Office Report

Gadar 2 is giving tough competition to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office. While OMG 2 became the eighth biggest opener of Bollywood this year, Gadar 2 shattered all records as Tara Singh and Sakin returned to the silver screen after 21 years. Directed by Anil Sharma, the sequel has managed to create a smashing record at the box office with huge collections. As per Sacnilk.com, it had opened at Rs 40 crore on Friday and went on to collect Rs 43 crore on Saturday and Rs 51 crore on Sunday. On its first Monday in theatres, August 14, 'Gadar 2' earned a whopping Rs 39 crore. And the day 5 collection is Rs 55 crore. It now stands at a five-day total nett collection of Rs 229 crore. This is a huge feat for a film to achieve in just five days of its release.

About Gadar 2

Starring Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina, the story revolves around the life of the couple in the backdrop of the Crush India campaign in 1971. Tara and Sakina, along with their song Charanjeet aka Jeetey, lead a simple life. However, one day Tara goes missing and his family believes him to be trapped in Pakistan. Following this, Jeetey decides to go to Pakistan and bring his father back. The story then progresses as Jeetey finds his love interest and his father comes to rescue him from Pakistan.

Gadar 2 also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi and Dolly Bindra. The popular songs from the 2001 original, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke have been reprised in Gadar 2 too.

Latest Bollywood News