Sonam Kapoor makes her OTT debut with Blind; film to release on THIS date

Sonam Kapoor's upcoming crime drama Blind.

With the current digital renaissance, where some of the biggest names from the film industry are also jumping onto the OTT bandwagon. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who has not had any release in the past two years will be seen in an upcoming crime drama titled Blind.

Gear up to embark on a thrilling world of crime and suspense with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leading the way in Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. With its first look promising a captivating experience, Blind is set to offer viewers an enthralling cinematic treat.

Makers too shared the first still from the film in which Sonam holding a gun while engaging in what appeared to be target practice. She was dressed in n all-black outfit and had her hair tied neatly in a bun. In another image, she appeared to be staring angrily at someone, while in the next one, the actor looked shaken, and a body could be seen on the ground in the backdrop. The director of Blind, Shome Makhija shared the stills on his Instagram handle and wrote, “A glimpse into the world of #BLIND”.

Blind is a compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges. After her remarkable portrayal in movies like Neerja and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and embracing motherhood,

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes a powerful comeback to the movies, leaving the audience eager to witness her performance in Blind.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures Production, Blind will premiere on 7th July only on JioCinema.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya, also marking the debut of actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has starred in other films like Khoobsurat, The Zoya Factor, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Padman. She was last seen in the Vikramaditya Motwane black comedy thriller AK vs AK in 2020 in a small role. Sonam shared screen space with their father Anil Kapoor in the film.

