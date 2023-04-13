Shehzada OTT release: When & where to watch Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's family entertainer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from Shehzada featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Shehzada OTT release: For those who missed watching Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy in theatres, its a good news for them as the movie is all set for its OTT debut. The action-comedy film failed to impress the audiences and turned out to be a box office failure earning only Rs 32.20 crore net in India. After 56 days of its theatrical release, Shehzada is all set for its OTT premiere. Initially, the movie was slated to release on February 10 this year but it was pushed by a week due to the massive success of Pathaan.

When and where to watch Shehzada

The lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced the Netflix release date of the film, and surprisingly, the film will drop at midnight. Shehzada is premiering on the OTT giant Netflix on April 14, 2023. Netflix took to its social media handles on Thursday and shared a small clip, featuring Kartik and Kriti, announcing that the film will be available on its platform on April 14. It captioned the clip, "No more secrets, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have said it - Shehzada arrives on Netflix at midnight". Kartik also made his debut as a producer with Shehzada.

Shehzada is an official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released three years back. In the original, Pooja Hegde starred as the leading lady. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is also streaming on Netflix. The movie is directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Shehzada also features Ronit Bose Roy, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja in pivotal roles.

Shehzada marked the second outing of Kartik and Kriti on the big screen after Luka Chuppi, which was released in 2019. While Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani, Kriti on the other hand will be seen portraying Sita in Adipurush, Om Raut's adaptation of Ramayana, with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Bloody Daddy teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor leaves no room for mercy while beating up the goons | Watch

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor shares first look of her comeback film Blind; actress wields gun like a pro

Latest Web Series News