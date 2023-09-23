Shark Tank India Season 3 set to return on OTT; shoot begins with Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Five sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3

The third season of popular eality television show Shark Tank India is all set to return for the audience, with new business aspirants and few changes in the sharks panel. This season will feature Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain in the sharks panel. These five sharks will test the waters for the contestants and dig deep into their business ideas and insights. The official Instagram handle of Shark Tank India announced the news to the fans about the start of shooting of the first episode. Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will return as the host in the third season.

Check out the post:

In the post, all the five investors, popularly known as sharks, can be seen posing during the shoot of the first episode of the upcoming season.

About the show

The reality show is the Indian version of the American show of the same name. In the show, several business aspirants arrive with a short presentation of their ongoing business and look to convince the sharks for their investments, in exchange for some equity shares in the business. Entrepreneurs then decide whether to invest in their company either solely or jointly and on what profit percentage sharing.

About previous two seasons

The first season of the show aired on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television from 20 December 2021 to 4 February 2022, and became a huge talking point owing to the memes that were created based on investor Ashneer Grover’s quirky one liners.

After today's announcement by its makers, fans have been demanding the return of several OG sharks including Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal.

The first season was hosted by Rannvijay Singha. Rahul Dua replaced him in the second season and will be returning in the upcoming season as well.

Shark Tank India 3 will soon start streaming on Sony LIV.

