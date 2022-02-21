Follow us on Image Source : PR Shaheer Sheikh, Shweta Basu Prasad to come up with short film 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein'

Actor Shaheer Sheikh will be seen sharing screen space with Shweta Basu Prasad in a short film titled 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein'. ‘Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein’ is a story of Sumit (played by Shaheer Sheikh), a charming man in his 30’s, who is driving home in his new car. On his way, he meets Nandita (played by Shweta Basu Prasad), a hitchhiker. Replete with twists and turns, what unfolds is a series of nail-biting events that will surely keep you gripped! Sharing the film's trailer, Shaheer and Shweta, on Monday, took to their respective Instagram handles and gave a glimpse of their movie.

"Sometimes meeting a stranger cab be eventful...! Watch the trailer of my new short film with Shaheer," Shweta captioned the clip. Shaheer, on the other, wrote, "Have you ever met someone so captivating that you forget what's going on in and around you. Watch the trailer of my new film 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan De' with @shwetabasuprasad11 and see what happened when Sumit was in a position like this. Yatri Kripya Dhyan De releasing on 24th February only on @minitvonamazon

‘Yatri Kripya Dhyan De’ is surely going to enthral audiences and keep them at the edge of their seats! We are eagerly awaiting to present this fantastic short film by Big Banner Films to our viewers, that will premiere for free on miniTV within Amazon’s shopping app,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“At Big Banner Films, we aim to create stories that our audiences can relate to and find entertaining, and Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein does just that. It is encouraging to see that our creative vision has been brought to life through this title, which is helmed by the highly talented writer-director - Abhinav Singh. We are delighted that this short film will premiere for nationwide audiences for free on Amazon miniTV on Amazon’s shopping app”, said Shaneem Zayed, Producer, Big Banner Films.

'Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein' is helmed by Abhinav and will be out on Amazon miniTV on February 24.