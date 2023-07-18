Salman Khan on rumours of quitting Bigg Boss OTT, says 'It is an emotion for me'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has managed to keep the audience glued to the TV screens with its high-voltage drama and fights. The last two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes were not hosted by Salman Khan and it didn't go unnoticed by the viewers. The reason behind this was speculated to be the Bollywood star's recently leaked picture from the sets that had Salman Khan holding a cigarette. Now, addressing the 'quit' rumour, the Tiger 3 actor said 'I have hosted it now for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life.'

Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for the last 13 seasons and took over as the host of Bigg Boss OTT this season. While news of Salman quitting the show as the host has been circulating, this is what the 'Dabangg' star had to say about the show during the launch of the OTT version. "Bigg Boss is an emotion for me; I always say mai attachment se door rehta hoon but Bigg Boss is different! I have hosted it now for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life!", said the actor. Thus, Weekend Ka Vaar will witness double dose fun and entertainment with Bhai Jaan Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting more exciting with each episode. Recently, the makers got Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia onboard as wild card contestants. And now, the latest reports claim that popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, the rival of Elvish Yadav, is soon to enter the house as yet another wild card contestant. However, Rathee's entry has not been officially announced by the makers.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with 12 contestants including Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, and Jad Hadid. In its initial days, Palak became the first contestant to be evicted followed by Aaliya Siddiqui. Recently, Cyrus Broacha, who pleaded with Salman Khan to help him out of the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, exited the show due to a medical emergency in his family.

