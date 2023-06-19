OTT Releases This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru and other new web series and movies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Releases This Week: New web series and movies

OTT Releases This Week: The third week of June brings new Hindi web series and movies to the OTT. After a good box office run, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to have it's OTT premiere this week. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's romance drama Tiku Weds Sheru will also be released. Check out all the new web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hostar, zee5, Jio Cinema, and others.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on OTT. The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It was Salman Khan's first big screen release in a leading role in four years.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: June 23, 2023

Directed by: Fahad Samji

Language: Hindi

Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around a junior artist who gets married to an ambitious girl wanting to become a Bollywood actress. Tiku, played by Avneet Kaur, moves to Delhi under the pretext of higher studies and falls in love with a Muslim man. However, her parents marry her off to Sheru. The film shows how Tiku and Sheru unite to fulfill their dreams and fall head over heels in love with each other.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: June 23, 2023

Directed by: Sai Kabir

Language: Hindi

Kerala Crime Files

Based on true events, Kerala Crime Files star Aju Varghese and Lal in lead roles. It tells the story of Sub-inspector Manoj and his team who are on a race to catch the murderer. He has just one clue and a fake address to solve the mystery.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: June 23, 2023

Directed by: Ahammed Khabeer

Language: Malayalam

Break Point

"Break Point follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dream of becoming world number one. Break Point gets up close and personal with top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year traveling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours," reads the synopsis.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 21, 2023

Directed by: Martin Webb

Language: English

John Wick: Chapter 4

There’s a price to pay and Baba Yaga has come to collect! Keanu Reeves is back with a Bang in John Wick: Chapter 4 as he looks to go up against the mighty High Table. Given the unlimited resources at the High Table’s disposal, John turns to allies Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Lance Riddick to help him for the fight of his life. With his life on the line will John Wick be able to pull off the impossible once again?

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: June 23, 2023

Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Language: English

Take care of Maya

Take Care of Maya is a heartbreaking documentary about the rare illness of a 10-year-old Maya. It shows how the medical team tries to understand the rare disease and beautifully captures the tale of the little girl.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 19, 2023

Directed by: Henry Roosevelt

Language: English

Secret Invasion

Marvel's Secret Invasion features the return of Nick Fury's character, which is played by Samuel L. Jackson. The show's cast also include Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: June 21, 2023

Directed by: Ali Selim

Language: English

I'm a Virgo

Described as a "dark absurdist comedy", the show 'I'm a Virgo' features Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome in the lead. It is about a 13-feet tall black man who lives in Oakland. The series will mark Riley's debut into television and his first project since 2018's "Sorry To Bother You".

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: June 23, 2023

Directed by: Boots Riley

Language: English

Catching Killers Season 3

Catching Killers 3 follows police officials and prosecutors as they probe, arrest, and convict the most dreaded killers in the world.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 23, 2023

Directed by: Ben Reid

Language: English



