Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid, says 'I won’t leave you...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: A lot has been happening in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show. While it has been entertaining the audience, Prakash Kumar, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, faced an unprecedented eviction from the house just hours after the grand premiere. His unapologetic behaviour marked the first-ever eviction of its kind in the history of the show. Talking about the latest promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani is seen flirting with Lebanese actor-model Jad Hadid.

Manisha Rani, a popular social media influencer from Bihar, entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house alongside Jad Hadid on the grand premiere. In the video, Manisha can be heard saying, "I won’t leave you and will connect my heart to your heart." To which Jad replied, "Can I have tea?" In response, Manisha adds, "I have you! I love you to the moon and back. I love you like no one love you." Further, Jad asks if Manisha would like to kiss him. Manisha blushes and kisses Jad on his cheeks.

In the latest episode, Puneet and Cyrus Broacha have a fight before the former gets evicted. Puneet refused to clean the toilet seat as it was soiled. Later, Cyrus goes to Puneet and asks him to behave and next time if he does the same thing then Puneet will have to clean it and nobody else will do it. As Cyrus loses his cool, he asks Puneet to behave and not do too much drama for TRP. "Oh brother please don’t do much drama as it is not entertaining to anyone and you are irritating the shit out of everyone. Enough has been trying to make you understand since morning and now it's high time that you stop acting.”

Puneet kept shouting at Cyrus' face and almost gets physical by slapping on his hand which makes Cyrus angry. Everyone tells Cyrus to leave it as Puneet won’t understand.

Meanwhile, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT features a diverse set of contestants, including Abhishek Malhan, Manisha, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, and Jad.

