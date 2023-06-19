Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha on his angry side; says 'I have often got into fights...' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cyrus Broacha talks about his strategy and expectation from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Who doesn't remember Cyrus Broacha from his 'bakra' days? The anchor, comedian, satirist, and podcaster among many other things; he is currently seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Salman Khan. Over the years, fans have seen Cyrus stepping into the shoes of many characters to make them laugh, however now he is ready to show his real side. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Cyrus Broacha revealed that he has an angry side that might come up in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and shares how he will deal with such tense circumstances.

What made you say yes to Bigg Boss OTT?

It's a very interesting question, but I think I just gave up after some time right here. I tried to tell them NO, and they were very sweet. They kept ignoring it. It would be like how my wife treats me. So after some time I just gave up and said yes. Also the people who have approached me, I've known them from before, so it's very tough to say no to them. I can't give you their names, but my biography will reveal everything three years from now.

What is your strategy-- would you like to play in a group or individually?

My strategy is very simple. The social dynamic is set in place. We'll see how it goes. I will try to enjoy myself, have fun, and survive in the house for as long as it's possible. And when I come out, I'll have lots of stories to tell.

Once I pass that period of subjudice the contract has implied, then I can have a stand-up show on it as well. So it's all good, lots and lots of positives. But I think Steven Ward, one of my favorite cricketers wrote a book called 'Out of My Comfort Zone'. It is very important for people like me to do things like this that are completely out of my comfort zone. I really have no idea what I'm doing. I'm literally going completely without any preparation so I'm very happy.

How do you plan to deal with the lack of privacy and personal space in the Bigg Boss OTT house?

Yeah, that's one of my strong points. I don't have many, but I'm a bit of an exhibitionist. I really don't care about who sees what. I mean, I think in our business you can't really be in it if you're going to be very shy and worried about all these things. I understand 24 hours is very different from even 4 hours, 8 hours, or 12-hour shifts. But let's see how it goes. I've watched a lot of Bigg Boss, especially in the first few years when I knew some of the people on it and it's interesting to see how they cope, especially when you have to make new friends. But think of it like school for adults. So we're going back to school and now it's the first day, fresh nursery, new people from different cultures, different areas of the country, different backgrounds, and you sort of gel with somebody. It's fascinating.

You have been watching Bigg Boss every year and we have seen you slamming the contestants as well, are you ready to take the criticism which may come at some point in time?

When you have a lifetime of criticism, it doesn't really matter. I'm worried, what if somebody praises me? I'm not ready how to deal with that because that doesn't happen. So criticism is normal for me. People always say bad things.

We have seen your comedian and witty side, will we be able to see your angry side in Bigg Boss? Are you cautious about showing it on screen?

Of course, I am sure something will happen inside the house that will bring that side. If you last for more than one-two week, I am sure it will be. In fact, even in one week, I am sure something will happen. However, by nature, I get angry very quickly and cool down very quickly. I have often got into fights where I have punched the guy first and then lost interest and so I get beaten up really badly because immediately after that I feel like I am not angry anymore.

So I don't think there would be an anger impulse issue. It's short and quick and out of my system. And also we try to be on our best behavior for whatever reason. These are new people, I think it's easier to be nice to new people from a psychological point of view than people you know and sometimes you really don't like them. Let's see if it comes down to 5th week or something like that and I am still there, then maybe you have to worry about emotions going crazy. Let's look at the first step, which is the first week.

Whose journey in Bigg Boss has been the most inspirational for you that you would like to replicate?

I suppose MC stand last year. I mean he is on every billboard in Mumbai. He is gone to another level completely. So yeah, I think he is winning, and not just the ones who won, but quite a few names have come out over the years and they seem to have made their own impact not just by winning but just by appearing.

Any mistakes you observed in the previous seasons and be sure not to make them

I won't take names but I just want to be myself. I'm not really good at being anything else. And I've seen some of the people that I've known personally, they change altogether. That's why I even asked these guys at Bigg Boss. 'Do you coach them or do you tell them in the middle what to do?' I'll find out now, they're denying it, but I found it very strange, the behavior because I know them very well. Two guys at least, who I won't name, and both of them just behaved oddly after some time, but maybe they were just uncomfortable.

